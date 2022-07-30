Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $39.03 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.