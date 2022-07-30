Solstein Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

