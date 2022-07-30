Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.