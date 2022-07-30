Solstein Capital LLC Invests $465,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

