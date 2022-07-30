Solstein Capital LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 3.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 3,200 ($38.55) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,905.44.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.