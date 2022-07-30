Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1,147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average of $247.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

