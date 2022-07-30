Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of ASML by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $574.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.74. The stock has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

