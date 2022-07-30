Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 75.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56,479 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 50.0% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAGW opened at $0.25 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

