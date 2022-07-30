Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,490

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.37) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,565.50 ($18.86).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,047.50 ($12.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,192.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 5,800.00%.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

