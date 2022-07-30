Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

