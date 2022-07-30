Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $453,872.81 and approximately $18,773.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.04 or 1.00031446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00130966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.