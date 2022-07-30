SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 1,610,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,652. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.