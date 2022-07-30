SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SITE Centers Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. 1,610,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,652. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.53.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
