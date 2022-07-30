Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 74,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,533. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Long Path Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.