Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.52 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $14,071,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.