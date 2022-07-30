Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 guidance to $1.08-$1.18 EPS.

SLAB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,599. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $114.52 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

