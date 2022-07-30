Signature Securities Group Corporation Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.