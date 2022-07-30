Signata Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2,197.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,999.62 or 0.99959818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

