Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIFY stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

