Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Drops By 70.6%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 188,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

