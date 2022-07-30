Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Drops By 70.6%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 188,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
