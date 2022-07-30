Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Drops By 42.0%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 307,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

