Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Drops By 50.7%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,767,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,457,481.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 375,944 shares of company stock worth $3,237,656.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 641,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 478,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

