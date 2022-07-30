Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 76.4%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USMC opened at $39.55 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
