Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 76.4%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the June 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMC opened at $39.55 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

