Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Expands By 206.8%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 206.8% from the June 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 212,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $3,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 582,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,389. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

