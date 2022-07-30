Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Increases By 130.2%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

