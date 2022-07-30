Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Grows By 133.8%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 133.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS NABZY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 116,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,349. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.43%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

