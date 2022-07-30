Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 43.8%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

JMHLY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 9,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.