Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Drops By 43.8%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
JMHLY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 9,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.
About Jardine Matheson
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.