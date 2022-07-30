Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declines By 61.2%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 30,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,498. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0421 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

