Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Declines By 49.1%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,360.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

