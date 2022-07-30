Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Increases By 166.8%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 166.8% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Freeman Gold stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

