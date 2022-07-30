Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Drops By 62.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQEW traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $96.62. 147,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

