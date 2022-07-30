Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Drops By 62.5%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of QQEW traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $96.62. 147,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $121.07.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
