Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Decreases By 59.6%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
