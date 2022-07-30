Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Decreases By 59.6%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,255. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.