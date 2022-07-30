Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Drops By 74.5%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 30th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. 3,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. Ferrovial has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

