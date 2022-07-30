Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Grows By 138.1%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get ENEOS alerts:

ENEOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY remained flat at 7.58 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.78. ENEOS has a twelve month low of 6.91 and a twelve month high of 8.74.

About ENEOS

ENEOS ( OTCMKTS:JXHLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 28.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 23.67 billion.

(Get Rating)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.