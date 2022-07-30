Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Grows By 138.1%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
ENEOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY remained flat at 7.58 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.78. ENEOS has a twelve month low of 6.91 and a twelve month high of 8.74.
About ENEOS
ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.
