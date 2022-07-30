Short Interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Rises By 60.4%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:DEN traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,399. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $54,082,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.