Short Interest in Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Decreases By 50.0%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dais Stock Performance

DLYT remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. Dais has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Dais

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nanomaterial. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

