Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Declines By 45.8%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clarus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 697,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,078. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus Therapeutics

Several research firms recently commented on CRXT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Clarus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

See Also

