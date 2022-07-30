Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Grows By 109.6%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLOZF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 24,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,218. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.60.
About Cannabix Technologies
