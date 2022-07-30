Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Grows By 146.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the June 30th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 254,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,114,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

