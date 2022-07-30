Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Grows By 146.5%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the June 30th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 254,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.24.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
