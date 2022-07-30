Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expands By 157.4%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BrainsWay Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 4,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,445. BrainsWay has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

