Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Decreases By 71.9%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.07.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.45). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 748.78% and a negative return on equity of 123.92%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

