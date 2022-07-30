Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

SHBI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 50,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,984. The company has a market cap of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

About Shore Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

