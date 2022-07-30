Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.