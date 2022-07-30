Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCL. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 6.2 %

Shawcor stock opened at C$5.82 on Monday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.55.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$267.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.57 million. Analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.