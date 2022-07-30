Scotiabank Lowers Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GCAAF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

