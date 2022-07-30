Scotiabank Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.02.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company has a market cap of C$346.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

