Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,680 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.