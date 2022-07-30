Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.