Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 214,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 115,841 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $108,122,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,837,000 after purchasing an additional 929,548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

