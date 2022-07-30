Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of GD opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

