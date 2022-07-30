Savant Capital LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

